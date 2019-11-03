Airbnb Is Banning ‘Party Houses’ After Shooting That Killed Five

"We are redoubling our efforts to combat unauthorized parties and get rid of abusive host and guest conduct, including conduct that leads to the terrible events we saw in Orinda," CEO Brian Chesky announced in a series of tweets Saturday (November 2).

Airbnb Inc. is officially banning “party houses” after five people were killed and several injured during a shooting at a Northern California Halloween party that was held at a home rental.

I have directed Margaret Richardson from our Executive Team to oversee this new team and initiate a 10 day sprint to review and accelerate the development and implementation of these new safety initiatives.

Third, we are taking immediate action against users who violate these enhanced guest policies, including removal.

First, we are expanding manual screening of high-risk reservations flagged by our risk detection technology.

Starting today, we are banning “party houses” and we are redoubling our efforts to combat unauthorized parties and get rid of abusive host and guest conduct, including conduct that leads to the terrible events we saw in Orinda. Here is what we are doing:

Chesky says his company will be expanding manual screening of high-risk reservations, creating a dedicated “party house” rapid response team, and taking immediate action against users who violate the new guest policies.

The CEO says he has directed an executive from his company to oversee the rapid response team and initiate a “10 day sprint” to implement the new initiatives.

The shooting reportedly took place on Thursday evening (October 31) as police were twice called to the Airbnb regarding a noise complaint.

At the same time an officer was headed to the home to investigate the calls, a shooting reportedly broke out, according to authorities.

More than 100 people from around the Bay Area attended the party, which was advertised on social media. “Our whole neighborhood heard it, and then people were screaming and fleeing,” Chris Gade, a neighbor of the property where the shooting took place told the San Francisco Chronicle. “We could see from our windows. There were a lot of people walking around who were hurt.”

Authorities identified the five victims who passed away as Tiyon Farley, 22, of Antioch, Omar Taylor, 24, of Pittsburg, Ramon Hill Jr., 23, of San Francisco/Oakland, Javin County, 29, of Sausalito/Richmond and Oshiana Tompkins, 19, of Vallejo/Hercules.