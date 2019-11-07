Police Release Surveillance Photos Of Missing College Student Alexis Crawford

Alexis Crawford vanished on Oct. 30. Now the police have released surveillance photos from one of the last places she was seen in hopes it will lead to the 21-year-old’s whereabouts, CBS46 reports.

Crawford’s roommate reported last seeing her on Wednesday (Oct. 30) at their off-campus apartment. Despite a previous disagreement, the roommate, whose name has not been released, agreed to take Crawford to a local liquor store after she asked for a ride, according to the police report. It’s unclear what their previous disagreement was about.

Surveillance photos show the Clark Atlanta University student at the liquor store on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, CBS46 reports.

After their trip to the liquor store, Crawford and her roommate returned to their apartment. Her roommate said she last saw Crawford in their apartment around 12:30 a.m. before turning in for the night, according to the police report.

The next morning, when the roommate left for class, the apartment was empty and the front door was locked.

Alexis’ cellphone, ID and her debit card were also gone, but a cellphone charger and a key to the apartment were left behind.

On Wednesday (Nov. 6), one week after Crawford’s disappearance, family and friends gathered for a vigil at the Southwest Atlanta apartments where she lives and was last reportedly seen, 11 Alive reports.

Clark Atlanta University President George French Jr. joined the group and said the campus community is devastated by her disappearance, 11 Alive reports.

“I am here representing the Clark Atlanta University family to say to you that we care,” French said, adding how he personally knew Crawford from when she first started attending the university, 11 Alive reports.

“We just come to stand with you to say that we still believe and we’ve got to keep on believing,” French said, according to 11 Alive. “We can’t give up hope. And I simply say to you, don’t give up hope.”

Police are not ruling out foul play, or that Crawford may have left on her own, 11 Alive reports.

According to the police report, the college student’s bedroom was in the same condition it had been in since Oct. 26, when a “separate incident” occurred, although they did not elaborate on the incident.

She reportedly told friends she “wasn’t comfortable sleeping in there and had been sleeping in the living room,” according to the police report.

At a press conference on Monday (Nov. 4), activist and spokesman for the family Rev. Markel Hutchins said Crawford had “recently experienced some things that no young woman should never have to experience,” reports Atlanta Black Star.

He did not provide further details but said Crawford went missing under what her family described as a “difficult set of circumstances,” Atlanta Black Star reports.

Crawford’s search has sparked the hashtag #LETSFINDLEX, aimed at spreading awareness online, 11 Alive reports.

At Wednesday’s vigil the HBCU student’s father, Bobby Wright, had a message for parents everywhere, according to 11 Alive, “Hold onto your kids, love ‘em, talk to ‘em. Appreciate ‘em and listen to ‘em. Don’t stop listening to your kids.”

Crawford is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt or hoodie and a cheetah print headscarf.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.