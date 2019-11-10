Watch 5-Year-Old Drummer Play Alongside A High School Band

When he was just two years old, Jeremiah Travis tapped on the stands of a local Greensburg, Louisiana high school with a pair of drumsticks.

"He was sitting in the stands just beating on the stands with some drumsticks, and I was like who is this little baby who keeps beating drum sticks in the stands,” described band director Chesteron Frye to ABC6. “So we told him to come on over and we held the drum out, someone was holding it and he just started going, going against the other band across the field.”

That was three years ago. Now, at age 5, Jeremiah is a full-on member of the St. Helena Arts and Technology Academy high school band after learning how to play drums from his aunt.

"He was like 'Mimi, I want to learn how to play the drums like you' and I was like 'alright, let me teach you real quick,'" Kenya Brooks, Jeremiah’s aunt said.

Apparently, Jeremiah also has some dance moves that he learned from his cousin.

"He's watching all corners, dancing, moves and stuff, and he's like teach me how to do that, teach him," said Brooks.

But if you think Travis’ participation, which now occurs weekly with the band of teenagers, is a novelty, you’d be very mistaken.

"It's just like he is a normal student,” said Frye. “We don't look at him as a baby-student. It's like he's one of us. He's just like the rest of our students.”

Watch ABC6’s package on Jeremiah Travis below.