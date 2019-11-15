Phoenix Restaurant Employee Fired For Writing N-Word On Black Co-worker’s Order Ticket

An employee at a downtown Phoenix restaurant has been fired after typing the N-word on a Black co-worker’s order ticket.

It took weeks after the incident occurred on Oct. 22 for the Breakfast Club restaurant to take action against the employee, who used the racial slur.

Rakevion White, the Black employee who received the receipt with the racial slur typed on it, said another employee laughed when he brought it to their attention, reports The Arizona Republic on MSN.com.

Initially, the business issued a public apology on Wednesday (Nov. 13) and said both employees involved, whose names have not been released, were issued verbal and written warnings, but there were no plans to fire them, Breakfast Club Chief Executive Officer Kyle Shivers and Chief Operating Officer Ernie Vega told The Arizona Republic.

The restaurant’s initial decision to not fire the employee that typed the racial slur on the receipt was “based on the depth of his remorse, the sincerity of his apology to everyone he offended and his five-year prior record of treating his fellow employees with respect,” BuzzFeed reports.

By Thursday (Nov. 14), after having an “eye-opening” meeting with the local Black community, the restaurant changed its course of action and fired the employee.

“Yesterday, the Breakfast Club team spoke with leaders from our local African American community. Their passion and insight on the subject of racial discrimination and the awful, unacceptable October 22nd incident at our Phoenix restaurant was truly eye-opening,” a statement by Shivers and Vega posted on Instagram stated.

“Today, we terminated the employee who, in what he described as a joke, substituted a racial slur for his own name when putting in his own lunch order,” the statement added. “As we said previously, this was not a joke, even if the slur was not directed at a guest or a fellow worker. It was crude, insensitive and deeply hurtful. It was an extremely serious breach of how we expect Breakfast Club employees to treat each other and our guests.”