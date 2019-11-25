Police Detain Grieving Black Mom Of Child Killed In Car Accident For Walking In Hotel Parking Lot

A grieving mother stepped outside of her hotel for a moment to mourn the loss of her child, who was killed in a car accident. Shortly after, police detained her.

Shawnda Brookshire was walking in the parking lot of the La Quinta Inn in West Memphis, Arkansas, when she was stopped by police patrolling the area, Fox 13 reports.

The police, who were patrolling the area after a number of reported break-ins, stopped Brookshire to confirm she was a guest at the hotel, Fox 13 reports.

RELATED: Surveillance Video Proves NYPD Officer Lied About Alleged Vehicular Assault

Upon approaching her, Brookshire requested they turn their cameras on and police confirmed they were on and already recording, Fox 13 reports.

Police said the woman began yelling at the officers when they asked her what her name was and requested to see her identification, which she said was in her hotel room, Fox 13 reports.

According to police, Brookshire continued yelling at the officers while she called her mother to bring out her ID. The officers told her she wasn’t under arrest, but they wanted to confirm she was a guest at the hotel, Fox 13 reports.

Her mother, Natacha Brookshire, told Fox 13 she thought her daughter was being attacked.

"Saturday I got a phone call and all I heard was my daughter screaming. I got so scared. I thought, ‘someone is attacking my daughter and I don't know where she's at.' That's when the accident happened," Natacha said.

According to Fox 13, Brookshire reportedly continued to scream at the officers as they struggled to handcuff her until she was on the ground.

As her family approached, they saw her on the ground and began yelling at the officers, one officer pulled out his Taser and told them to stop.

When they did, he put the Taser away, and Brookshire was then placed in the patrol car, Fox 13 reports.

A supervising officer arrived at the scene, and family members explained how Brookshire had lost her 4-year-old daughter, Nia, in a car accident and they were in town helping to make final arrangements to lay the little girl to rest, Fox 13 reports.

The lieutenant released Brookshire from the patrol car and no charges were brought against her, Fox 13 reports.

Brookshire’s brother, Richard Brookshire, posted about the incident on Twitter on Nov. 18, accusing the officers of putting “their knee on her back, before throwing her in a police car.”