Family Calls Out Chuck E. Cheese Alleging Racist Behavior After Character ‘Ignored’ Their Daughter

A family in Louisiana is calling out Chuck E. Cheese for alleged racist behavior after an employee in costume as the restaurant chain’s iconic character appeared to ignore their daughter, who is Black, but greeted and hugged the other kids.

Damon Payne filmed his 3-year-old daughter, Dynver, trying to hug and greet Chuck E. multiple times on their visit to the restaurant in Metairie on Monday (Nov. 25) in celebration of her birthday.

In the video the employee dressed as the mouse character can be seen turning away several times and hugging the other children around him, who Payne said were all White, WDSU reports.

RELATED: Papa John’s Ex-CEO John Schnatter Says N-Word Controversy Was A ‘Fabricated’ Setup In Viral Video

“You don’t see her?” Payne can be heard asking the employee, WDSU reports. “She’s right here.”