Michelle Obama Recalls The ‘Emotional’ Day She Dropped Sasha Off At College

Like most parents, the Obamas were “emotional” when dropping off their youngest daughter at college.

“It was of course a little emotional to drop Sasha off at college,” the former first lady told People about the day she and former president Barack Obama brought their 18-year-old to her first day of higher education.

Unlike most parents, they were the first family, so it was important for mom to make Sasha “feel as normal as possible, given our family’s circumstances,” Mrs. Obama told People.