Michelle Obama Recalls The ‘Emotional’ Day She Dropped Sasha Off At College

Michelle Obama Recalls The ‘Emotional’ Day She Dropped Sasha Off At College

“We wanted to make it feel normal.”

Published Yesterday

Written by Zayda Rivera

Like most parents, the Obamas were “emotional” when dropping off their youngest daughter at college. 

RELATED: #BlackExcellence: Barack And Michelle Move Malia Into Harvard

“It was of course a little emotional to drop Sasha off at college,” the former first lady told People about the day she and former president Barack Obama brought their 18-year-old to her first day of higher education. 

Unlike most parents, they were the first family, so it was important for mom to make Sasha “feel as normal as possible, given our family’s circumstances,” Mrs. Obama told People.

RELATED: Michelle Obama To Donate 500K Of ‘Becoming’ Merchandise Sales To Girls Opportunity Alliance

Now empty-nesters, the Obamas are getting used to both of their girls leading young adult lives outside of the home. 

“It’s an adjustment to see each other for a weekend here, a holiday break there, but the moments we do spend together feel extra special because of it,” she told People.

“We were there, just like most parents, helping her unpack and make her dorm room feel like home,” she told People.

RELATED: Michelle Obama’s ‘When We All Vote’ Adds New Voices To Help Increase Voter Participation

“But by and large, we let her take care of herself,” she said. “As a parent, one of the most important things we can give our children is the freedom to find their own way in the world.”

(Photo: Instagram)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news