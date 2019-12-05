Michelle Obama Recalls The ‘Emotional’ Day She Dropped Sasha Off At College

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Like most parents, the Obamas were “emotional” when dropping off their youngest daughter at college.
RELATED: #BlackExcellence: Barack And Michelle Move Malia Into Harvard
“It was of course a little emotional to drop Sasha off at college,” the former first lady told People about the day she and former president Barack Obama brought their 18-year-old to her first day of higher education.
Unlike most parents, they were the first family, so it was important for mom to make Sasha “feel as normal as possible, given our family’s circumstances,” Mrs. Obama told People.
RELATED: Michelle Obama To Donate 500K Of ‘Becoming’ Merchandise Sales To Girls Opportunity Alliance
Now empty-nesters, the Obamas are getting used to both of their girls leading young adult lives outside of the home.
“It’s an adjustment to see each other for a weekend here, a holiday break there, but the moments we do spend together feel extra special because of it,” she told People.
“We were there, just like most parents, helping her unpack and make her dorm room feel like home,” she told People.
RELATED: Michelle Obama’s ‘When We All Vote’ Adds New Voices To Help Increase Voter Participation
“But by and large, we let her take care of herself,” she said. “As a parent, one of the most important things we can give our children is the freedom to find their own way in the world.”
(Photo: Instagram)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS