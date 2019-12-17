Amber Alert Issued For 16-Year-Old Girl Snatched Off Bronx Street By A Group Of Men In Front Of Mom

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped in front of her mother last night (Dec. 16) in the Bronx, New York.

According to CBS, Karol Sanchez was walking with her mother on Eagle Avenue near East 156th Street in the Melrose section around 11:20 p.m.

Two men allegedly jumped out of a beige-colored four-door sedan and dragged her into the vehicle.

Police stated that four men drove off with the young girl after knocking down her 36-year-old mother, CBS reports.

PIX11 reported that the mother left the scene uninjured, refusing medical treatment.

Police stated that Sanchez was last seen wearing wearing a short, dark-blue bubble jacket, a white undershirt or sweater underneath, blue jeans, black sneakers and a white backpack, according to PIX11.

An Amber Alert was issued this morning (Dec. 17) in search of her.

Information involving the abduction can be reported to the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).