Fort Worth Officer Who Fatally Shot Atatiana Jefferson In Her Home Indicted On Murder Charge

he Fort Worth police officer who killed Atatiana Jefferson while she was inside her home with her 8-year-old nephew was indicted for murder by a Texas grand jury.

The Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the indictment of the former officer, Aaron Dean, 35, in the fatal shooting of the 28-year-old pre-med graduate student, NBC News reports.

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing Jefferson’s family, tweeted his relief for the indictment, but said the victim’s family isn’t ready to celebrate just yet.

“The former @CityofFortWorth cop that shot #AtatianaJefferson to death in her home was indicted for murder by a Tarrant County Grand Jury today!” he wrote. “Atatiana’s family is relived but remain cautious that a conviction and appropriate sentence is still a long way away. Keep pushing.”