Fort Worth Officer Who Fatally Shot Atatiana Jefferson In Her Home Indicted On Murder Charge

he Fort Worth police officer who killed Atatiana Jefferson while she was inside her home with her 8-year-old nephew was indicted for murder by a Texas grand jury.
The Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the indictment of the former officer, Aaron Dean, 35, in the fatal shooting of the 28-year-old pre-med graduate student, NBC News reports.
Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing Jefferson’s family, tweeted his relief for the indictment, but said the victim’s family isn’t ready to celebrate just yet.
“The former @CityofFortWorth cop that shot #AtatianaJefferson to death in her home was indicted for murder by a Tarrant County Grand Jury today!” he wrote. “Atatiana’s family is relived but remain cautious that a conviction and appropriate sentence is still a long way away. Keep pushing.”
Jefferson was a gamer and enjoyed playing video games with her nephew, Zion.
That is what the pair was doing in the early morning hours in October when she was killed by Dean.
Jefferson, who had a license to carry a gun, heard movement outside and drew her firearm, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
She was trying to protect herself and Zion from what she thought was an intruder when Dean shot through a bedroom window and killed her.
NBC News reports, in the week after Jefferson’s death, Tarrant County prosecutors said they had enough evidence to ask for the grand jury indictment, and said in a statement “we will prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law.”
The case led to a rare murder charge against a police officer, NBC News reports.
(Photo: imaginima/Getty)
