Wyoming Students Disciplined After Wearing KKK-Style Robes To High School

Two high school students in Wyoming have been disciplined after dressing in outfits resembling the Ku Klux Klan during the school’s spirit week.

The young men walked into Riverton High School with smiles on their faces as one waved an American flag.

Dressed in white robes, one of the boys had a pointed hood on and wore a cross around his neck, the Washington Post reports.

“I was surprised to see something this blatant,” Micah Lott, 26, a member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe and a Native American rights activist, told The Washington Post.

Riverton, Wyoming is a small town surrounded by the Wind River Indian Reservation, the Washington Post reports.

“Racism is a taught behavior,” Lott told the Washington Post. “We have to acknowledge what we’re teaching our children and how it’s continuing this cycle in our country.”

On Facebook, Lott wasn’t so surprised and in fact, commented on how “the klan is alive and well in Riverton.”