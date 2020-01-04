Two Mummers Wore Blackface To Annual New Year’s Day Parade

A group was kicked out of Philadelphia’s annual Mummers parade on New Year’s Day. Two marchers with the Froggy Carr Wench Brigade attended the parade wearing blackface, according to CNN.

According to the parade website, mummers are costumed entertainers that celebrate the new year. The Mummers Parade dates back 120 years in the city.

Kevin Kinkel, one of the Froggy Carr members who wore blackface defended his decision saying they were dressed as Philadelphia Flyers' mascot Gritty, CNN reports.

"I talk to Black people. They told me, 'What are you talking about? You can wear whatever you want. That ain’t discriminating me. That ain’t racist to me,'" Kinkel told NBC. "That’s what they tell me."

According to CNN, another member said, "It has nothing to do about being racist to the Black person or the white person or the yellow person. Whatever. It's our tradition.”

Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Mummers spokesperson and attorney George J. Badey vowed that the two men who wore blackface “are never going to be allowed to march again.”

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney also tweeted about the incident. He commented that further disciplinary actions will be explored.