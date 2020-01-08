Don Lemon Almost Curses On Air While Discussing Fake Image Of Barack Obama With Iran’s President

In the clip from CNN Tonight , anchors Lemon and Chris Cuomo took Rep. Gosar to task for sharing a fake photo of the former POTUS shaking hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani , CNN reports .

Don Lemon caught himself before he cursed on-air during a heated segment about a phony photo of Barack Obama that was shared by Rep. Paul Gosar , a Republican from Arizona.

“That’s what happens when you live in a post-truth environment when alternative facts become your reality,” Lemon said. “He has no shame about it.”

As the two discussed whether the Arizona rep had racist intentions for posting the fake photo amid America’s current discourse with Iran, Lemon started to rant about racism and nearly slipped when he said, “I’m sick of that sh*t!” which he quickly changed to “crap.”

“Everything is about race! Everything, what I did wasn’t racist!” Lemon said, mimicking the response he assumed Gosar or others accused of racism would have.

“Even if it was the most racist thing,” he continued. “I’m so sick of that sh- woah! Crap! I’m sick of that crap!”

Cuomo said, “Let me move on,” and their discussion continued seamlessly as Lemon giggled about his near-live TV blunder.