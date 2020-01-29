Joe Biden ‘Sure Would Like’ Michelle Obama To Be Vice President

Written by BET Staff

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been leading in the polls by a wide margin ever since he announced he was running for president. While it’s looking more and more likely that he will be the Democratic nominee, everyone is wondering who will be his pick for a running mate. There are rumors that Sen. Kamala Harris and Stacey Abrams are being considered. However, Joe Biden did clearly name his first choice: Michelle Obama.

While at a campaign stop in Muscatine, Iowa, Biden was asked which Obama he would want as a running mate (technically, a former president can run as vice president). Biden answered, “I sure would like Michelle [Obama] to be the vice president.” The crowd immediately applauded.



He also said he would like to appoint Barack Obama to the U.S. Supreme Court, but explained the former President would have no interest. See below:

"Would you consider appointing Obama for the Supreme Court?"



Joe Biden: "Yeah, I would, but I don't think he'd do it. He'd be a great Supreme Court justice."



"Second question is: which Obama?"



Biden, laughing: "Well, I sure would like Michelle to be the vice president." pic.twitter.com/MgxDT9m2va — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 28, 2020

While this could be a winning ticket, considering how much Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in the country, our forever First Lady has made it clear she has no interest in being an elected official.