Kweisi Mfume Wins Democratic Nod In Elijah Cummings’ Congressional District

Former Rep. Kweisi Mfume has won the Democratic nomination for the seat vacated by the late Rep. Elijah E. Cummings.

Mfume, 71, who last served in the House of Representatives in 1996, defeated 23 Democrats – including Cummins’ widow Maya Rockeymoore Cummings. He’s now heavily favored to be the next member of Congress to represent the heavily Democratic Baltimore-area seat.

Mfume garnered 43 percent of the vote, while Rockeymoore Cummings came in second with 17 percent. She was followed by State Sen. Jill Carter (16 percent).

RELATED: Daughters Of Elijah Cummings Support His Former Aide Over Widow In Race For His Seat

Republican Kimberly Klacik will be Mfume’s opponent in the special general election on April 28. She won her party’s nomination with 40 percent of the vote.

Last November, Elijah Cummings’ daughters Jennifer and Adia Cummings made headlines when they endorsed Harry Spikes, another candidate, rather than his wife.

According to CNN, the daughters prefered Harry Spikes, Cummings’ former staffer of 15 years who worked as his district director in Baltimore to succeed his 7th congressional district vacancy. He came in sixth place, garnering 3.6 percent of the vote.

The Baltimore Sun reports the daughters appeared alongside Spikes when he announced his candidacy last week.