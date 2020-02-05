Rep. Ayanna Pressley Releases Statement On Why She Skipped The State Of The Union

Massachusetts Rep. Iyanna Pressley was one of two members of Congress who did not attend the State of the Union Address on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

She has since released a statement on why she stayed home. “The occupant of the White House incessantly stokes fear in people of color, women, healthcare providers, LGBTQ+ communities, low-income families, and many more,” she said in the statement. “He does not embody the principles, the responsibility, the grace, nor the integrity that is required of the President of the United States.

The statement continued, “The State of the Union is hurting because of the occupant of the White House, who consistently demonstrates contempt for the American people, contempt for Congress, and contempt for our constitution - strong-arming a sham impeachment trial in the Senate. This presidency is not legitimate.”

Pressley also labeled the annual address of Congress a “sham,” considering she believes Trump should’ve been convicted in today’s vote on two articles of impeachment.

“On the eve of Senate Republicans covering up transgressions and spreading misinformation, I cannot in good conscience attend a sham State of the Union when I have seen firsthand the damage Donald J. Trump’s rhetoric and policies have inflicted on those I love and those I represent,” she says.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was the other member of Congress who didn’t attend the State of the Union.