Rep. Ayanna Pressley Releases Statement On Why She Skipped The State Of The Union

U.S. House of Representative Ayanna Pressley speaks during the NAACP town hall at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s (CBCF) 49th Annual Legislative Conference (ALC). Moderated by political strategist & CNN political commentator Angela Rye, in conversation with fellow Representatives: Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ilhan Omar, addressing the 2020 census, voting rights, and the upcoming presidential election. The town hall took place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Releases Statement On Why She Skipped The State Of The Union

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also refused to attend.

Published 19 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Massachusetts Rep. Iyanna Pressley was one of two members of Congress who did not attend the State of the Union Address on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

She has since released a statement on why she stayed home. “The occupant of the White House incessantly stokes fear in people of color, women, healthcare providers, LGBTQ+ communities, low-income families, and many more,” she said in the statement. “He does not embody the principles, the responsibility, the grace, nor the integrity that is required of the President of the United States.

The statement continued, “The State of the Union is hurting because of the occupant of the White House, who consistently demonstrates contempt for the American people, contempt for Congress, and contempt for our constitution - strong-arming a sham impeachment trial in the Senate. This presidency is not legitimate.”

Pressley also labeled the annual address of Congress a “sham,” considering she believes Trump should’ve been convicted in today’s vote on two articles of impeachment.

“On the eve of Senate Republicans covering up transgressions and spreading misinformation, I cannot in good conscience attend a sham State of the Union when I have seen firsthand the damage Donald J. Trump’s rhetoric and policies have inflicted on those I love and those I represent,” she says.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was the other member of Congress who didn’t attend the State of the Union.

Photo: Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news