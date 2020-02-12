Deval Patrick, Last Black 2020 Democratic Candidate, Ends His Campaign

Deval Patrick, a Democratic latecomer to the 2020 presidential race, shut down his campaign on Wednesday, one day after a dismal showing in the New Hampshire primary, after failing to gain traction among voters.



The lone African American left in the race after the exits of Democratic Senators Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, Patrick sent a statement to CNN confirming that he too would be dropping out.

"I believed and still believe we had a strong case to make for being able to deliver better outcomes," Patrick said in the statement.

"But the vote in New Hampshire last night was not enough for us to create the practical wind at the campaign's back to go on to the next round of voting. So I have decided to suspend the campaign, effective immediately.

"I am not suspending my commitment to help -- there is still work to be done,” he continued. “We are facing the most consequential election of our lifetime. Our democracy itself, let alone our civic commitments to equality, opportunity and fair play, are at risk.”