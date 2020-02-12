Deval Patrick, Last Black 2020 Democratic Candidate, Ends His Campaign

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Deval Patrick, a Democratic latecomer to the 2020 presidential race, shut down his campaign on Wednesday, one day after a dismal showing in the New Hampshire primary, after failing to gain traction among voters.
The lone African American left in the race after the exits of Democratic Senators Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, Patrick sent a statement to CNN confirming that he too would be dropping out.
"I believed and still believe we had a strong case to make for being able to deliver better outcomes," Patrick said in the statement.
"But the vote in New Hampshire last night was not enough for us to create the practical wind at the campaign's back to go on to the next round of voting. So I have decided to suspend the campaign, effective immediately.
"I am not suspending my commitment to help -- there is still work to be done,” he continued. “We are facing the most consequential election of our lifetime. Our democracy itself, let alone our civic commitments to equality, opportunity and fair play, are at risk.”
Patrick, 63, who entered the race in November, received only 0.4 percent of the New Hampshire totals, or 1,258 votes, placing him behind businessman Andrew Yang, who announced on Tuesday that he too was dropping out of the race. Yang received only 2.8 percent of the votes in New Hampshire which was far behind the winner Bernie Sanders who came out with 25.7 percent and close second, Pete Buttigieg with 24.4 percent.
With Yang dropping out Tuesday evening, that leaves Tulsi Gabbard, who is Samoan-American, as the last person of color running for president.
Patrick had skipped the Iowa caucuses, pinning his hopes on New Hampshire and the still-to-come South Carolina primary to buttress his campaign. Tuesday night, he spoke to his supporters, saying he would do some introspection before making a decision.
"No matter what decision we make tomorrow morning about the practical ability of this campaign to continue,” he said. “I'm going to stay involved, and so must you."
A former governor of Massachusetts, Patrick had garnered some potential and even received comparisons to former President Barack Obama, with whom he shares a close relationship and served as his campaign co-chair in 2012. After he left the governor’s mansion, he spent time working for Bain Capital launching the fund Bain Capital Double Impact, which was dedicated to promoting social and environmental good.
As for his future, Patrick is unclear, only saying that the road to victory for Democrats does not necessarily reside in stringent political viewpoints.
“Patriotism demands, now more than ever, that we reject false choices. Despite our righteous anger, Democrats don’t have to hate Republicans to be good Democrats. ... In that same spirit, we don’t have to hate moderation to be a good progressive," he said, according to Boston’s WGBH.
Photo. Credit: Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for SiruisXM
