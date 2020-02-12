Kent State Announces It Will Give Free Four-Year Tuition To LeBron James’ I PROMISE Students

On Wednesday (February 12), Kent State University announced it has partnered with the LeBron James Family Foundation to provide free tuition for four years to all eligible students from James’ I PROMISE school.

Students who take up the offer will also receive free room and board for a year.

“The I PROMISE program is built on the ‘earned, not given’ philosophy," Michele Campbell, executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation, said of the program, according to WKYC 3. "We are so excited that our students that have worked incredibly hard have earned even more life-changing opportunities to grow and excel."

RELATED: LeBron James’ I Promise School To Expand To I Promise Village

There are 193 students in the inaugural I PROMISE Network class, and they are currently juniors. They will be eligible for the free tuition during the 2021-22 academic year.

KSU is also announcing a fundraising effort to help the eligible students with additional expenses, including books and the other three years of room and board.

“We are so pleased to take our partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation to this next level and welcome these students fully into the Kent State family,” Kent State President Todd Diacon said. “Kent State looks forward to the time when our campus is teeming with I PROMISE students.”

LeBron James revealed his plans for the new I PROMISE Village last November. Its goal is to provide transitional housing for students and their families of his Akron school. The program is slated to be fully operational by July 2020.

I PROMISE school is a public school and opened in 2018 with students attending grades three and four. The school is expected to teach grades one through eight by 2022.