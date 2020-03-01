Flava Flav Issues Cease and Desist Order To Bernie Sanders Camp

According to Yahoo Entertainment , Flava Flav felt it was necessary to take this action after Chuck D , fellow co-creator of the iconic hip hop group Public Enemy , endorsed Sanders and he saw the likeness of the group’s name on campaign materials.

Ahead of Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign rally in Los Angeles on Sunday (March 1), rapper Flava Flav has issued a cease and desist order to presidential candidate.

“The planned performance will only be Chuck D of Public Enemy, it will not be a performance by Public Enemy,” said Flava Flav’s attorney Matthew H. Friedman in a letter to Sanders. “Those who truly know what Public Enemy stands for know what time it is, there is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav.”

Friedman also said the Flava Flav does not consent to the “unauthorized use of his likeness, image and trademarked clock in promotional materials circulated by the campaign and its network of online operatives in support of Bernie’s upcoming rally.”

However, upon closer examination of campaign materials, they contained Public Enemy Radio which is a separate entity from Public Enemy, a social media post shows. Plus, Chuck D appears to be tired of Flava Flav’s behavior and made it clear to Billboard that he owns the sole rights to the group’s trademarks anyway, said Deadline.

“Flavor chooses to dance for his money and not do benevolent work like this. He has a year to get his act together and get himself straight or he’s out,” said Chuck D to the music news outlet.

Sanders has not made a comment on the situation.