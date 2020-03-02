John Lewis Commemorates 55th Anniversary Of Bloody Sunday

While U.S. Rep. John Lewis continues to fight pancreatic cancer, he has not slowed down one bit in his passion for equal rights. Yesterday, on the 55th anniversary of Selma's Bloody Sunday at the Edmund Pettus Bridge crossing, John Lewis surprised the crowd with an appearance and rousingly powerful speech.



CNN.com reports, Lewis rode in a car across the bridge, but got out to address the crowd.

“I'm not going to give up. I'm not going to give in. We're going to continue to fight. We need your prayers now more than ever before. We must use the vote as a nonviolent instrument or tool to redeem the soul of America," said the 80-year old Congressman.

Lewis also wrote on Twitter, “We were beaten, we were tear-gassed. I thought I was going to die on this bridge. But somehow and some way, God almighty helped me here. We cannot give up now. We cannot give in. We must keep the faith, keep our eyes on the prize.”

