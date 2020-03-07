Video Of Four-Year-Old Black Girl Telling Her Hairdresser ‘I’m So Ugly’ Will Break Your Heart

The woman’s response is everything.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

A viral video of a conversation between a four year old Black girl and her hairdresser is breaking hearts across the Internet.

In the clip, which appears to be a recorded Facebook Live, a woman is doing the hair of a beautiful baby girl. The girl, looking at herself in the live feed, says, “I’m so ugly,” and the rest of the video will leave you an absolute mess.

The hairdresser, shocked at the little girl’s comment, goes on to assure her in every way possible that she’s beautiful — and that “Black is beautiful.”

Watch the tear-jerking clip below:

The video cut deeply with a lot of folks online, and many are sharing their thoughts:

The hairdresser who affirmed this beautiful little girl’s value so sincerely is rightfully getting an outpouring of love on social media.

