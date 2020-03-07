Video Of Four-Year-Old Black Girl Telling Her Hairdresser ‘I’m So Ugly’ Will Break Your Heart

A viral video of a conversation between a four year old Black girl and her hairdresser is breaking hearts across the Internet.

In the clip, which appears to be a recorded Facebook Live, a woman is doing the hair of a beautiful baby girl. The girl, looking at herself in the live feed, says, “I’m so ugly,” and the rest of the video will leave you an absolute mess.

The hairdresser, shocked at the little girl’s comment, goes on to assure her in every way possible that she’s beautiful — and that “Black is beautiful.”

Watch the tear-jerking clip below: