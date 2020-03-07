Video Of Four-Year-Old Black Girl Telling Her Hairdresser ‘I’m So Ugly’ Will Break Your Heart

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
A viral video of a conversation between a four year old Black girl and her hairdresser is breaking hearts across the Internet.
In the clip, which appears to be a recorded Facebook Live, a woman is doing the hair of a beautiful baby girl. The girl, looking at herself in the live feed, says, “I’m so ugly,” and the rest of the video will leave you an absolute mess.
The hairdresser, shocked at the little girl’s comment, goes on to assure her in every way possible that she’s beautiful — and that “Black is beautiful.”
Watch the tear-jerking clip below:
View this post on Instagram
While doing her hair she had alllll the energy in the world then out of nowhere she stares at herself and gets soooo discouraged 😢 it broke my heart into pieces because she has the GREATEST energy and the most beautiful smile and heart ! She comes from a great home & loving mother . I just think when kids go to school they learn and pick up sooo much different things that they don’t know the definition but they know the feeling ! Keep her in your prayers and keep lifting up our future !!!
The video cut deeply with a lot of folks online, and many are sharing their thoughts:
In tears over this. Somebody told this child this and her heart broke and her confidence broke and she believed it. Thank God for this beautiful spirit in her life to tell her differently. This video shows how deeply we harm each other. And fully we can lift each other up. https://t.co/O3VXlGWis0— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 7, 2020
UPDATE: The hairdresser in the video, @lilwavedaddy, gave this sweet baby a simple affirmation and she can’t stop saying it.— brittany packnett cunningham (@MsPackyetti) March 7, 2020
“I’m BLACK AND BEAUTIFUL! Thank you everyone!”
Sad tears to happy tears 🙏🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/Jt40VeEePA pic.twitter.com/DuZfpqont2
The hairdresser who affirmed this beautiful little girl’s value so sincerely is rightfully getting an outpouring of love on social media.
