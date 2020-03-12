Future 40: Kenidra Woods Is The Mental Health Warrior We Need

Kenidra Woods's vulnerability is authentic. She has a pure, gentle rawness that has granted her a loyal following since she began advocating for mental health when she was 13 years old. Now, at 19 years old, she has created a meaningful impact online through multiple awareness events and support initiatives regarding mental health, and with the support of her peers, fellow students and friends.

In an effort to address today's gun violence epidemic, Woods created the Hope for Humanity Project: National Rally for Peace, a St. Louis–based event to connect and empower students of all backgrounds and creeds to "choose love over hate."

The teenage blogger also created the CHEETAH movement to help other victims of sexual abuse. The powerful acronym stands for confidence, harmony, enlightenment, encouragement, tranquility, awareness and hope. Through CHEETAH, Woods intends to prevent suicide by replacing hurt and shame with unconditional self-love and unwavering confidence.

Woods, who wrote a memoir called "A Heart of Hope," continues to take the world by storm with her mission to educate, inspire, save and change lives through awareness of mental health stigma.