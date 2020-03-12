Sen. Cory Booker and Sen Kamala Harris Discuss Key Issues Facing Black America

Senators Cory Booker and Kamala Harris convened in a packed room of about 20 of their colleagues from the Senate on Wednesday (March 11) at the Capital. The legislators gathered before a panel of Black journalists hailing from niche media and mainstream outlets like BET, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal.

The senators immediately noted that the focus for this meeting is to discuss how badly it is needed for Black people to tell our own stories and to add the context of the Black experience to larger social and cultural contexts. The point, according to the pair, is that only 7.5% of newsroom staff are Black people, and this dearth of Black faces has a direct impact on the stories that are covered and the way that those stories are often told.

The California Senator started first by reminding the room of the time when a white journalist reported that she “screeched” at an event in which a number of her Howard University AKA sisters returned her skee wee greeting. Harris explained that it’s necessary to call out those organizations who hire people to cover candidates but don’t have measures in place that serve to help those reporters understand the backgrounds and experiences of the people they’re covering.

Harris went even further by calling out news outlets for not prioritizing hiring staff who understand how to cover Black people. She shared with the group, “I was asked, ‘You have family members who attended prestigious colleges like Stanford and Harvard, but yet you decided to go to Howard?’”

While lamenting about the overly political way that the Trump administration is handling its duties, Senator Booker shared his hope that getting more Black people in newsrooms would bring improvements in the way we talk about issues important to American families.

The senior senator from New York, Chuck Schumer was also there and took the opportunity to address what he believes are the issues that aren’t being properly addressed by most reporters.



Schumer explained that while the current White House is concerning itself with reelection, the issues that concern most Black people today seem to have fallen out of most headlines, including the ideas of reparations.

