Joe Biden Made A Major Promise To Black Women During Debate

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
During the Democratic debate on Sunday (March 16) presidential candidate, Joe Biden, committed to selecting a woman to become his running mate if he is the presidential nominee, as reported by CBS.
RELATED: Rep. Jim Clyburn Endorses Joe Biden
Biden announced his decision during his response to what he would do to support women if he becomes president, “I commit that I will in fact pick a woman to be vice president,” he said. “There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president.”
When CNN moderator Dana Bash asked if he was definitely committing to a female running mate, the former vice president replied, “Yes” and made it even more clear when he announced his promise to the American people on his Twitter account.
RELATED: Joe Biden Unveils His Criminal Justice Reform Plan
Although he has yet to formally announce who would run by his side, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, is reportedly a prospect. During a January campaign stop in Muscatine, Iowa, Biden said that he would like for Michelle Obama to be the vice president.
“They’re both qualified people,” he said praising both Michelle and former President of the United States, Barack Obama. “I mean they are such decent honorable people.”
While at a town hall in Winterset, Iowa in November 2019, Biden was again asked who his potential vice presidential pick would be. While not officially stating names, he hinted at “the woman who should have been the governor of Georgia,” referencing Stacey Abrams, among other possible woman candidates including Assistant Attorney General Sally Yates and New Hampshire U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan.
Biden had also stated in a previous Democratic debate that for the first time, he would appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court. He repeated that commitment on Sunday also hinting that both his Cabinet and administration, “will look like the country.”
Bernie Sanders was not firm in his decision when asked if he would pick a woman running mate but instead said that “In all likelihood” he would pick a female vice president.
Photo Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS