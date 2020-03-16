Joe Biden Made A Major Promise To Black Women During Debate

During the Democratic debate on Sunday (March 16) presidential candidate, Joe Biden, committed to selecting a woman to become his running mate if he is the presidential nominee, as reported by CBS.

Biden announced his decision during his response to what he would do to support women if he becomes president, “I commit that I will in fact pick a woman to be vice president,” he said. “There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president.”

When CNN moderator Dana Bash asked if he was definitely committing to a female running mate, the former vice president replied, “Yes” and made it even more clear when he announced his promise to the American people on his Twitter account.