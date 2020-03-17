Here’s How Steph And Ayesha Curry Are Helping Children During The Coronavirus Crisis

While President Donald Trump and his administration continue to be criticized for his handling of the coronavirus, the people of our country, whether celebrity or every day folks, have found ways to step up to help one another through this worldwide pandemic crisis. Two of those people now include six-time NBA All-Star Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry as the latest public figures who are committed to doing more for others.

The duo are assisting the Oakland, California school system via their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation to provide more than one million meals to students who are not in school due to COVID-19.

"We know the world is changing before our eyes in terms of dealing with the spread of coronavirus and we just found out that the Oakland Unified School District is closing the doors for the foreseeable future,” said Steph Curry in a March 13 Twitter video, “So, we want to intercede on behalf of the kids that rely on the daily services and try to help anyway we can.”



Ayesha also added, "The statistics are really staggering. At least 18,000 kids rely on at least two meals a day from the school system, so we want to make sure that we rally around everyone and ensure that these kids are not wondering where their next meal is coming from.”



Watch the video below.

