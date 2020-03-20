Atlanta Strip Club Magic City Offering 'Virtual Lap Dances' For $20 During Coronavirus Lockdown

WASHINGTON, DC - August 4: A stripper hangs from a pole during a performance at The Stadium Club in Washington, DC on August 4, 2012. As an unusual trend, women are outnumbering men as customers at this bar. (Photo by Linda Davidson / The Washington Post)

Sex workers are especially vulnerable due to social distancing.

Published 15 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

The spread of COVID-19, known as coronavirus, has brought nearly every aspect of public life to a grinding halt. Businesses are suffering as a result of government mandates for people to stay indoors, and that certainly includes sex work. 

But iconic Atlanta strip club Magic City is attempting to beat the odds by getting creative. The physical establishment has had to close for business, but the club is offering virtual strip services to users who pay $20 to be added to their "close friends list." 

Virtual strip services include "interactive stage sets and interactive lap dances," according to Magic City's Instagram post.

A lot of sex workers will suffer from lack of income in the coming months, and it seems Magic City is doing its part to help with cash flow.

