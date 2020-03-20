Atlanta Strip Club Magic City Offering 'Virtual Lap Dances' For $20 During Coronavirus Lockdown

The spread of COVID-19, known as coronavirus, has brought nearly every aspect of public life to a grinding halt. Businesses are suffering as a result of government mandates for people to stay indoors, and that certainly includes sex work.

But iconic Atlanta strip club Magic City is attempting to beat the odds by getting creative. The physical establishment has had to close for business, but the club is offering virtual strip services to users who pay $20 to be added to their "close friends list."

Virtual strip services include "interactive stage sets and interactive lap dances," according to Magic City's Instagram post.