Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Becomes Center Of Hilarious COVID-19 Memes

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is the latest target for social media memes—and she’s loving it.
On Thursday (March 26), Lightfoot announced she shut down Chicago’s Lakefront and beloved Riverwalk, NBC reports.
Following the announcement, the internet decided to have some fun. “Where’s Lightfoot?” memes popped up online, illustrating the 57-year-old’s picture photoshopped into images all over the city.
And the mayor is loving all the jokes on social media.
“There are a number that I like,” said Lightfoot during a press conference on Tuesday (March 31). “This is a really intense situation and we all need to find the humor. From humor stems hope.”
Lightfoot continued by saying that the memes amid the coronavirus pandemic are an example that people “are hungry for something to hang onto — something that will take their mind off of the stress and fear,” the Daily News reports.
The mayor also posted her own comedic video promoting social distancing.
Residents of Chicago responded on Twitter calling Lightfoot the “Auntie” of the city who will ground them if they don’t stay home. Some even commented saying she deserves her own skit on Saturday Night Live.
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
