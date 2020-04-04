Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Iyanna Arrested For Stabbing NBA Youngboy's Child's Mother

Floyd Mayweather's 19-year-old daughter Iyanna Mayweather has been arrested in Houston for allegedly stabbing NBA Youngboy's baby's mother at his home.

The incident reportedly went down just after midnight on Friday, TMZ reports, with Iyanna showing up at Youngboy's house and getting into a confrontation with the other woman, named Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, on the front lawn. The two women then wound up in the kitchen, where Mayweather reportedly grabbed two knives and charged at Jacobs with them. She is accused of stabbing Jacobs with both knives.

It's not clear what the confrontation was about, and Iyanna maintains she had never met Jacobs before. But the two women have both been involved romantically with Youngboy. Jacobs is the mother of his child, and Iyanna was in. a relationship with the rapper last year. Youngboy rapped about their breakup in his track "Dirty Iyanna" last December.

Jacobs was taken to the hospital by EMTs following the incident. Video of Youngboy's kitchen after the attack shows blood everywhere, and some sites are reporting that Jacobs is in critical condition, though that fact has not been confirmed.