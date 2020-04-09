Future 40: Meet Criminal Justice Reform Advocate Halim Flowers

Halim A. Flowers turned his test into a testimony. By empowering current and formerly incarcerated people through his heartbreaking yet inspiring journey, Flowers became a changed man.

The Washington, D.C., native was arrested at 16 years old and was convicted as an accessory to murder. He was sentenced to 40 years to life.

Through the Georgetown Prison Scholars Program, Flowers, an academically gifted student who took his PSAT at only 11 years old, enrolled in government and philosophy classes.

Although he was physically locked up, his mind was not.

In 2005, he started his own publishing company, SATO Communications, while behind bars. He published 11 titles, including memoirs, self-help books and poetry, sharing his worldly wisdom.