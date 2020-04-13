NAACP And BET Focuses Second Virtual Town Hall On The Trauma African-Americans Are Experiencing Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Washington, D.C. (April 13, 2020) – The NAACP, in conjunction with BET, will host part two of their four-part virtual town hall series, "Unmasked: COVID-19" on Wednesday, April 15, at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT. The hour-long call will focus on naming and addressing the real trauma communities are experiencing at this moment. Panelists will also touch on the severe impact this pandemic has had on the prison and incarcerated population throughout the country.

Callers can participate via interactive toll-free conference call that will stream LIVE on the NAACP's website at https://naacp.org/call-to-action-program/. To join via phone, dial (866) 757-0756 and to join the conversation on social media follow @NAACP and @BET.



"Living in this new reality, we not only have to think about how we interact with each other, but we must give special care to our mind, body and soul," said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO, NAACP. "The dynamic speakers in our second virtual town hall will provide in-depth information on how to cope during times of uncertainty."

Participants on the call will have the opportunity to hear remarks from Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP; Iyanla Vanzant, host and executive producer of the award-winning show, Iyanla: Fix My Life; Benny Napoleon, sheriff of Wayne County, Mich.; and Dr. Patrice Harris, president of the American Medical Association.

Each speaker will offer words of encouragement and actions our communities can take to contribute to their well-being during this challenging time.

WHAT: Unmasked: COVID-19 (Part 2)

WHERE: Participant Dial-in: (866) 757 0756

WHEN: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, @ 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT

WHO

Ed Gordon, Journalist

Derrick Johnson, President and CEO, NAACP

Iyanla Vanzant, Host and Executive Producer, Iyanla: Fix My Life

Benny Napoleon, Sheriff, Wayne County, Michigan

Dr. Patrice Harris, President, American Medical Association