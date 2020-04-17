Singing Surgeon Releases Music To Raise Funds For Coronavirus Relief

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Dr. Elvis Francois is an orthopedic surgeon who helps people everyday, but now he is using his viral voice to assist those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The 34-year-old Hatian-American just released a four-song project to raise money for COVID-19.
Last month, Francois, who works at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minneostota, landed a record deal with the Nashville-based Big Machine Label Group.
Now, Music Is Medicine has been released with all proceeds going to The Center of Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund.
Francois told The Associated Press, “It’s been such a unique time in all of our lives. I’m just honored to be able to share a bit of music with people, especially during these trying times. What we do as surgeons, what we do as physicians goes a very long way, but music moves people in a way that medicine can’t.”
He continued, “Literally if you asked me a month ago, I would probably laugh at you. Like, I’ve never even recorded a song. I’ve had to pinch myself, ‘Is this actually real?’ Seeing it all come together, it just feels like a dream.”
Music Is Medicine is available on all digital platforms.
Francois has been a viral sensation for nearly two years. Watch him wow Ellen DeGeneres back in 2018:
Photo Credit: Shannon Fagan
