White Students' Racist TikTok Video Goes Viral After Classmate Puts Them On Blast

A racist TikTok video featuring two students from Carrollton High School has gone viral after their classmate put them on blast.

The drama unfolded on Twitter, where a user who goes by @camden52801 posted the video and tweeted, "Okay I know this probably isn’t going to get a lot of views but I just thought I’d show everyone how racist the kids at my school are. The girl’s name is Stephanie Freeman and she’s a senior at Carrollton High School."

In the video, "Stephanie Freeman" and another student, later identified as Jeffrey Hume, enter a bathroom and say, "today we're going to make...n****rs." A piece of paper with the racist slur is seen atop the train in the bathroom sink, and the two proceed to pour cups of water labeled "Black," "Don't Have A Dad," "Eat Watermelon and Fried Chicken," "Rob People" and "Go To Jail" over the paper with the offensive slur.

When they get to a cup labeled "Make Good Choices," it's empty.