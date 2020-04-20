Michelle Obama Kicks Off When We All Vote's #CouchParty 2.0 With D-Nice And Other Celeb Guests

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
This evening (April 20), former First Lady Michelle Obama will kick off the When We All Vote #CouchParty 2.0 during a national call to action on the organization’s website with thousands of volunteers, partners and even a few celebrity supporters.
Mrs. Obama, who is co-chair of When We All Vote, will be joined on the call by co-chairs Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Board Chair Valarie Jarrett and President and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human RIghts Vanita Gupta.
“Americans should never have to choose between making their voices heard and keeping themselves and their families safe,” said Obama via a statement.
“We know that barriers to voting existed before this crisis, especially for young people and communities of color. Expanding access to vote-by-mail, online voter registration and early voting are critical steps for this moment— and they’re long overdue. There is nothing partisan about striving to live up to the promise of our country; making the democracy we all cherish more accessible; and protecting our neighbors, friends and loved ones as they participate in this cornerstone of American life.”
Following the call, When We All Vote will host its #CouchParty 2.0, which will include a live stream of DJ D-Nice’s Club Quarantine. Volunteers and partner organizations will also host their own #CouchParties, reaching out directly to their friends, families and communities to spread the word about finding ways to execute our right to vote safely.
When We All Vote Ambassadors Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Alyssa Milano, Kelly McCreary and Erica Campbell will drop into these partner parties to thank and encourage volunteers.
The #CouchParties are also designed to get people registered to vote as well as teach people about safe and accessible ways to register and cast ballots in the upcoming elections.
Chech out #CouchParty 2.0 today starting at 7:15 pm EST. You can access the party via WhenWeAllVote.org/couchparty.
Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS