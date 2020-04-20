Michelle Obama Kicks Off When We All Vote's #CouchParty 2.0 With D-Nice And Other Celeb Guests

This evening (April 20), former First Lady Michelle Obama will kick off the When We All Vote #CouchParty 2.0 during a national call to action on the organization’s website with thousands of volunteers, partners and even a few celebrity supporters.

Mrs. Obama, who is co-chair of When We All Vote, will be joined on the call by co-chairs Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Board Chair Valarie Jarrett and President and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human RIghts Vanita Gupta.

“Americans should never have to choose between making their voices heard and keeping themselves and their families safe,” said Obama via a statement.

“We know that barriers to voting existed before this crisis, especially for young people and communities of color. Expanding access to vote-by-mail, online voter registration and early voting are critical steps for this moment— and they’re long overdue. There is nothing partisan about striving to live up to the promise of our country; making the democracy we all cherish more accessible; and protecting our neighbors, friends and loved ones as they participate in this cornerstone of American life.”