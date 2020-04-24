Vote.org Partners With The NAACP To Fight Voter Suppression In The Era Of COVID-19

Although we are in the middle of a health crisis, it is still an election year and, for many, voting for the current occupant of the White House is just as crucial as staying safe during this pandemic. Vote.org is helping many Americans stay on top of all of the changes that are happening in regards to being able to vote effectively and safely. The organization has partnered with the NAACP Youth Coalition, Transformative Justice Coalition, Legal Defense Fund and Indigenous communities to identify any real threats of voter suppression that could easily derail our voice in 2020.



Founded in 2016, Vote.org built the COVID-19 Electoral Hub, which includes hourly updates on who can vote, when you can vote, and how to vote. The page also provides a state-by-state guide tracking system with the latest voter deadlines. Additionally, users can also be directed on how to complete their 2020 Census, which is one of the crucial ways funds are given to specific communities.



"Raised in a family that experienced voter suppression first-hand, it has been my lifelong passion to level the playing field for voters of all racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic backgrounds,” said Andrea Hailey, CEO of Vote.org, said in a press release.

“As the CEO of Vote.org, I have the privilege of spending every moment of every day working to increase voter registration and participation, and coming up with creative ways to overcome every obstacle - including COVID-19 - that stands between voters and the ballot box."



Hailey also added, “Our communities need resources to combat voter misinformation and accessible voter education, which is why Vote.org has partnered with the NAACP Youth Coalition to build programming and social content to reach newly eligible voters. The organization has partnered with over a hundred and fifty civic organizations with the Leadership Committee, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and the Brennan Center for Justice to provide a set of policy recommendations for elected officials to protect and provide safe access to the ballot.”

The initiative has received praise on social media from a number of notable supporters including “Grown-ish” star Yara Shahidi through her Eighteen x 18 voter engagement organization, actor Don Cheadle, journalist April Ryan, activist Brittany Packnett Cunningham, and Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Amy Klobuchar amongst others.

Former National Security Advisor and UN Ambassador Susan Rice also wrote on Twitter about Vote.org’s initiative saying, “A valuable resource for voters in all 50 states as we work to preserve our democracy in the time of COVID-19.”