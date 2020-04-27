Stacey Abrams On Why She’d Be Great VP Pick For Joe Biden

Stacey Abrams has long been considered a strong candidate to be Joe Biden’s running mate for the 2020 presidential election, and now, she’s explaining what makes her the perfect vice president.

The former Georgia gubernatorial candidate appeared on Meet the Press and CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday (April 26) and made her VP case to a national audience.

“As a young Black girl growing up in Mississippi, I learned that if I didn’t speak up for myself no one else would,” she said on MTP. “I was raised to tell the truth, so when I’m asked a question, I answer it as directly and honestly as I can. So my mission is to say out loud, if I’m asked the question, yes, I would be willing to serve.”