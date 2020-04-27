Stacey Abrams On Why She’d Be Great VP Pick For Joe Biden

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Stacey Abrams has long been considered a strong candidate to be Joe Biden’s running mate for the 2020 presidential election, and now, she’s explaining what makes her the perfect vice president.
The former Georgia gubernatorial candidate appeared on Meet the Press and CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday (April 26) and made her VP case to a national audience.
“As a young Black girl growing up in Mississippi, I learned that if I didn’t speak up for myself no one else would,” she said on MTP. “I was raised to tell the truth, so when I’m asked a question, I answer it as directly and honestly as I can. So my mission is to say out loud, if I’m asked the question, yes, I would be willing to serve.”
On State of the Union, Abrams said her campaign for the vice presidency is more than just about her, but all Black women who hope to one day become commander in chief.
“If you don’t raise your hand, people won’t see you and they won’t give you attention,” she said. “But it’s not about attention for being the running mate. It is about making sure my qualifications aren’t in question. Because they’re not just speaking to me, they’re speaking to young Black women, young women of color, young people of color, who wonder if they too can be seen.”
Abrams also explained why she believes she’s qualified to hold the second highest office in America. “For the last year and a half, I have run three national organizations including Fair Fight 2020, which is in 18 states protecting the right to vote,” Abrams said. “I’ve been traveling the country promoting a census that is accurate and that helps us prepare for the next pandemic and for redistricting. And I’ve been working to make certain that poor families, especially those in the South, but around the country, have the services they need.”
Stacey Abrams is reportedly on Joe Biden’s list of potential vice presidential candidates as the presumptive Democratic nominee previously announced that he will select a woman to be his running mate.
Despite her stated interest in the job, Abrams says Biden “has no shortage of good candidates to choose from.”
Photo: Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images
