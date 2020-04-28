NAACP And BET Partner For Fourth Virtual Town Hall To Discuss State And Local Responses During COVID-19

The NAACP is slated to host the fourth and final installation of their four-part virtual town hall series, “Unmasked: COVID-19” on Tuesday, April 28, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. The fourth episode will address various state and local responses to the COVID-19 pandemic with an emphasis on how leaders will address the health and economic inequities currently prevailing in Black communities.

The common belief is that the White House under the Trump administration has presented a lack of consistent leadership and coordination, which is leading state and local governments to take a variety of approaches in combating the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Across America, many state and local leaders have had to implement necessary and innovative strategies to provide testing and PPE (personal protective equipment) to safeguard residents in their communities.

“As we turn our attention to state responses, we recognize the significant burden that is placed on elected officials to ensure the safety, democracy, and well-being of its residents,” said NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson. “This informative call will chart a pathway forward and serve as a blueprint for many on how to respond, at a local level. during challenging times.”