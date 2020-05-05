Family Charged After Security Guard Was Allegedly Shot Over Mask Dispute

The novel coronavirus pandemic has allegedly cost a man his life after a shooting altercation took place on Friday (May 1).

Calvin “Duper” Munerlyn was shot after a dispute at a Family Dollar store in Flint, Michigan about wearing face masks in public took place, according to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s office.

Authorities report that Munerlyn, who worked as the local store security guard, turned away a customer for trying to enter the store without a mask.

Detroit Free Press states that security footage showed Munerlyn and Sharmel Teague begin to argue with the security guard after he explained to her that he could not allow her daughter into the store without a face mask.

The heated disagreement escalated when Teague started to spit and yell at Munerlyn.

After Teague left the store, her husband Larry Edward and son Ramonyea Bishop returned to confront Munerlyn. Bishop reportedly then fatally shot the security guard.

On Monday (May 4) Sharmel Teague, 45, her husband, Larry Edward Teague Jr., 44, and her son Ramonyea Bishop, 23, were charged with the murder of Calvin Munerlyn.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order states that everyone is required to wear a mask in enclosed public areas to help slow or stop the spread of COVID-19. Whitmer also states that if customers choose not to comply, businesses are able to turn them away.

Munerlyn leaves behind nine children and a wife. A GoFundMe page has been created in his honor, raising more than $160,000. A candlelight vigil was held in Flint bringing together 150 people to remember his life and legacy.

"Duper was a hardworking, father and husband who lost his life while doing his job securing the place of business and asking all customers to wear a mask for our own safety as well as others," reads a statement on the fundraising page.