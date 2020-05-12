Future 40: How Jazz Phenom Camille Thurman Found Her Voice

Camille Thurman is a triple-threat jazz musician known for mastering her craft as a saxophonist, composer and vocalist. The Queens, New York, native made a name for herself after placing as a finalist in the Sarah Vaughan International Vocal Competition in 2013. The following year, she released her debut album, "Origins," and her second album, "Spirit Child," which each landed on the Billboard Jazz Albums chart.

At just 33 years old, Thurman is breaking the mold in jazz music. She is the first woman in 30 years to work an entire season with the world-renowned Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.

“This is necessary. This is needed,” Thurman told BET. “Young girls need to see women in roles that aren't normally occupied by women so that they can know that the opportunity exists and that it's out there.

In just a few short years, Thurman has worked with some of the biggest names in jazz and R&B, such as Wynton Marsalis, Chaka Khan and Gladys Knight.