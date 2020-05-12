Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Donates $10 Million To Jay-Z And Meek Mill’s Prison Reform Non-Profit

Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s CEO, is reportedly donating $10 million to the REFORM Alliance, a prison reform non-profit organization founded by Jay-Z, Meek Mill and businessman Michael Rubin.

The funds will go toward improving coronavirus relief efforts in prisons, including the purchase of more than 10 million surgical masks and other personal protective equipment. The resources will be distributed to jail and prison facilities in all 50 states.

“I’m grateful REFORM exists,” Dorsey said in a statement. “The criminal justice system needs to change. COVID-19 adds to the injustices and REFORM is best suited to help.”

RELATED: More Than 1,800 Inmates At Marion, Ohio Prison Test Positive For Coronavirus

REFORM CEO Van Jones also released a statement praising the donation. “This generous donation from Jack and #startsmall is an absolute game-changer,” he relayed. “Not only will this gift help us protect millions from the threat of COVID-19, but this level of support from a tech titan marks a turning point for the criminal justice reform movement. It’s truly an honor to call Jack an ally in this fight [and] be able to provide masks to every prison in America and potentially save tens of thousands of lives.”

REFORM has a history of providing COVID-19 relief to prison inmates and staff. Late last month, the organization partnered with Madonna’s Ray of Light Foundation to send 100,000 masks to those in need.

As of Monday (May 11), eight out of 10 of the coronavirus hotspots in the United States are contained within prisons. Some of the worst outbreaks include the Marion Correctional Institution in Marion, Ohio where over 80 percent of the inmates tested positive for the virus.