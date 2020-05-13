Father Throws Daughter Epic Graduation To Replace University Commencement

A Tennessee dad who knows what a special day graduation is for high school and college seniors wanted to make sure that despite his daughter’s school not having an in-person ceremony, she would be able to celebrate.

So he threw her a personalized graduation right in his front yard.

Torrence Burson’s daughter, Gabrielle Pierce, was set to walk across the stage this month at commencement exercises for Xavier University in Louisiana. But the coronavirus pandemic curtailed those plans. Both were disappointed because they had looked forward to the day for so long.

“After all those years, you’re going to walk across somebody’s stage if I have to build you one myself,” Torrence Burson told Memphis station WQBH.