Joe Biden Tells Charlamagne: ‘You Ain’t Black’ If You Don’t Vote For Him Over Trump

LOS ANGELES - APRIL 21: James chats with Joe Biden Melanie C from his garage on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, scheduled to air Tuesday, April 21, 2020 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo is a screen grab. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Joe Biden Tells Charlamagne: ‘You Ain’t Black’ If You Don’t Vote For Him Over Trump

The presumptive Democratic nominee appeared on ‘The Breakfast Club.’

Published 16 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee and is beating Trump in the latest national polls

This morning, the 77-year-old former vice president appeared on The Breakfast Club and made surprising comments about Black voters.

During a round of press interviews, Biden did a virtual one-on-one with Charlamagne of The Breakfast Club. As Biden’s rep was trying to close the interview, Charlamagne said, “You can't do that to Black media!”

Biden replied with, “I do that to white media and Black media because my wife has to go on at 6 o’clock.”

Charlamagne added, “Listen, you’ve got to come see us when you come to New York, VP Biden. It’s a long way until November. We've got more questions.”

RELATED: Rep. Jim Clyburn Endorses Joe Biden

“You’ve got more questions?” Biden asked. “Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.”

Charlamagne retorted “it don’t have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact [that] I want something for my community.”

Biden then added, “Take a look at my record, man! I extended the Voting Rights [Act] 25 years. I have a record that is second-to-none. The NAACP’s endorsed me every time I’ve run. I mean, come on. Take a look at the record.”

Watch the exchange below:

You can also watch the full 18-minute video, here.

(Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news