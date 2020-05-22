Joe Biden Tells Charlamagne: ‘You Ain’t Black’ If You Don’t Vote For Him Over Trump

Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee and is beating Trump in the latest national polls.

This morning, the 77-year-old former vice president appeared on The Breakfast Club and made surprising comments about Black voters.

During a round of press interviews, Biden did a virtual one-on-one with Charlamagne of The Breakfast Club. As Biden’s rep was trying to close the interview, Charlamagne said, “You can't do that to Black media!”



Biden replied with, “I do that to white media and Black media because my wife has to go on at 6 o’clock.”



Charlamagne added, “Listen, you’ve got to come see us when you come to New York, VP Biden. It’s a long way until November. We've got more questions.”

“You’ve got more questions?” Biden asked. “Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.”



Charlamagne retorted “it don’t have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact [that] I want something for my community.”



Biden then added, “Take a look at my record, man! I extended the Voting Rights [Act] 25 years. I have a record that is second-to-none. The NAACP’s endorsed me every time I’ve run. I mean, come on. Take a look at the record.”



Watch the exchange below: