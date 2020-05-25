NYC Woman Calls Police On Black Man After He Politely Asks Her To Leash Her Dog

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Social media is outraged by a video showing a white woman in New York City's Central Park threatening to call the cops on a Black man after he asked her to leash her dog. While threats from white people is nothing new to most Black folks, what stands out about this particular incident is that the woman in question seems to know the exact implication of a white woman calling the police on a Black man.
Video posted to Twitter on Monday (May 15) by the man's sister shows the white woman approaching the Black man, who is filming the encounter, telling him, "Please stop, sir I'm asking you to stop recording."
When the man asks her to back away from him, she threatens to call the cops. "I'm going to tell them there's an African American man threatening my life," she says.
The woman, identified as Amy Cooper, VP of Investment Solutions at Franklin Templeton, then continues, "I'm in the Ramble and an African American man with a bicycle helmet, he is recording me and threatening my dog."
After a long pause, she then suddenly gets hysterical. "I'm sorry I can't hear," she cries."I'm being threatened by a man in the Ramble, please send the cops immediately."
Central Park states that dogs must be on a leash from 9am to 9pm in the Ramble - a protected nature reserve between 73rd and 78th Streets. The man who recorded the video is identified as a bird-watcher by his sister, who posted the video to Twitter.
Watch the video, below:
Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm— Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020
Social media had a lot to say about the incident. See the reactions, below:
All I can think about is Emmett Till and how he was beaten, brutalized, and murdered...as a CHILD....over a LIE. https://t.co/mz0OE7oeTG— GirlTyler (@sheistyler) May 25, 2020
In case you’re wondering if some people are willing to put the lives of others at risk by calling the cops on them, and lying about the threat. Imagine doing this KNOWING you are being recorded. https://t.co/XYEBhYHoNd— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) May 25, 2020
Threatening a Black man by saying you'll lie to the police and tell them he was threatening you is threatening his life.— AntiFash Gordon (@AntiFashGordon) May 25, 2020
Her name is Amy Cooper, and she's the VP of Investment Solutions at Franklin Templeton.
You can contact her employer here: https://t.co/cQ27tADduJ https://t.co/zMBm2RGqLW pic.twitter.com/YyCVKt9ARy
I don’t generally like to reduce things to simple binary choices. But this is evil. Simple evil. To intentionally endanger another human life because they had the audacity to call out your bad behavior. And don’t get me started on what she’s doing to that poor dog. https://t.co/vpgQZnwdMO— Josh Jackson (@VancityJax) May 25, 2020
Meanwhile, asking someone to follow the rules while black... https://t.co/YuAzaRCJg7— Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) May 25, 2020
Jesus. God. Does this stuff every stop?— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) May 25, 2020
This is horrifying. This woman should be charged with falsely reporting a crime. https://t.co/nRi5aojgRW
White women are actually petrifying. There is something so sinister about the way she had to exclaim “I’m telling the COPS an AFRICAN AMERICAN is threatening me.” She knows the police are racist and she’s weaponising her whiteness to threaten a Black life. Honestly evil. https://t.co/BFjA7L1cNg— Chanté 🦖🇩🇲🇯🇲 (@ChantayyJayy) May 25, 2020
Her tone she when she says “I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life” is genuinely chilling. One of the most egregious examples of this sort of video I’ve ever seen https://t.co/TU55lji8Zr— Abi Wilkinson (@AbiWilks) May 25, 2020
“When calling the cops, I’m going to make sure I tell them you’re Black!”— April (@ReignOfApril) May 25, 2020
Why? Because she knows how cops treats Black men in this country. Because she thinks the cops will come faster to save her. No different than the woman who recently killed her kid & said Black men did it. https://t.co/XIjThci1ob
This is serious. Happened today in Manhattan. As a public defender for over a decade, I have tried cases where the Manhattan DA uses a "hysterical 911 call" as categorical evidence of guilt. Usually there's no video like this to refute it. (1/4) https://t.co/rvRE8QFT5N— Eliza Orlins (@elizaorlins) May 25, 2020
Photo: Flavia Morlachetti
