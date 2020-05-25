NYC Woman Calls Police On Black Man After He Politely Asks Her To Leash Her Dog

Social media is outraged by a video showing a white woman in New York City's Central Park threatening to call the cops on a Black man after he asked her to leash her dog. While threats from white people is nothing new to most Black folks, what stands out about this particular incident is that the woman in question seems to know the exact implication of a white woman calling the police on a Black man.

Video posted to Twitter on Monday (May 15) by the man's sister shows the white woman approaching the Black man, who is filming the encounter, telling him, "Please stop, sir I'm asking you to stop recording."

When the man asks her to back away from him, she threatens to call the cops. "I'm going to tell them there's an African American man threatening my life," she says.

The woman, identified as Amy Cooper, VP of Investment Solutions at Franklin Templeton, then continues, "I'm in the Ramble and an African American man with a bicycle helmet, he is recording me and threatening my dog."

After a long pause, she then suddenly gets hysterical. "I'm sorry I can't hear," she cries."I'm being threatened by a man in the Ramble, please send the cops immediately."

Central Park states that dogs must be on a leash from 9am to 9pm in the Ramble - a protected nature reserve between 73rd and 78th Streets. The man who recorded the video is identified as a bird-watcher by his sister, who posted the video to Twitter.

Watch the video, below: