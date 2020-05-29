George Floyd Autopsy Draws Outrage For 'Victim Blaming' And Absolving Police Officer

A "Statement of Probable Cause" of the death of George Floyd has been released by the City of Minneapolis, and it concludes that Floyd's death was due to underlying health conditions, not strangulation.

"The autopsy revealed no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation," the statement reads, according to CNN.

"Mr. Floyd had underlying health conditions including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease. The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death."