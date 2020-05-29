George Floyd Autopsy Draws Outrage For 'Victim Blaming' And Absolving Police Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MAY 26: Protesters march through the streets while demonstrating against the death of George Floyd on May 26, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd's neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, "I canâ t breathe". Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The report's mention of "potential intoxicants" has many skeptical.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

A "Statement of Probable Cause" of the death of George Floyd has been released by the City of Minneapolis, and it concludes that Floyd's death was due to underlying health conditions, not strangulation.

"The autopsy revealed no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation," the statement reads, according to CNN. 

"Mr. Floyd had underlying health conditions including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease. The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death."

According to the statement, "Defendant [Officer Derek Chauvin] had his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. 2 minutes and 53 seconds of that was after Mr. Floyd was non-responsive."

The statement also details Floyd's final moments. Read the full statement, below:

Twitter also poured in reaction over the autopsy. See what they had to say below.

Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

