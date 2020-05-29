George Floyd Autopsy Draws Outrage For 'Victim Blaming' And Absolving Police Officer

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
A "Statement of Probable Cause" of the death of George Floyd has been released by the City of Minneapolis, and it concludes that Floyd's death was due to underlying health conditions, not strangulation.
"The autopsy revealed no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation," the statement reads, according to CNN.
"Mr. Floyd had underlying health conditions including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease. The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death."
According to the statement, "Defendant [Officer Derek Chauvin] had his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. 2 minutes and 53 seconds of that was after Mr. Floyd was non-responsive."
The statement also details Floyd's final moments. Read the full statement, below:
Twitter also poured in reaction over the autopsy. See what they had to say below.
OMG! Autopsy report absolves Derek Chauvin!#GeorgeFloyd died as a result of:— Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) May 29, 2020
1. underlying health conditions
2. 'potential' intoxicants.
3. No aspyhxia from Derek Chauvin knee
I would be front & center at #MinneapolisRiot right now
This. Is. Bullshit. Cover. Up! #Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/hQEP3tubDr
George Floyd’s family must demand an independent autopsy. I don’t know what kind of shit is attempting to be pulled here but we all know what we saw happen to George on video. There is a deep, festering rot of corruption and Americans will NOT stand for this. https://t.co/YRA70GeKHW— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 29, 2020
so this autopsy is a fucking lie.— Ajit Singh (@ajitxsingh) May 29, 2020
we're supposed to believe George Floyd died not from strangulation but "underlying health conditions" and "potential intoxicants"? funny that he was alive and well with these conditions & intoxicants until a cop stood on his neck for 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/xJVpbkGBCH
Autopsy said he had his knee on his neck for almost 3 minutes AFTER George Floyd was unresponsive.— Miche⁷ (@MicheBangtan) May 29, 2020
He knew what he was doing. #RAISETHEDEGREE
they should’ve put this man in charge of the autopsy.— jas (@babiedontstop) May 29, 2020
GEORGE. FLOYD. WAS. MURDERED.#RAISETHEDEGREE #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd
pic.twitter.com/xPV5sXW9Xu
If an autopsy proves that George Floyd had pre-existing heart or lung problems, that, in no way, excuses this cop of murder. WE SAW THE MURDER ON VIDEO!— glennresists (@glennresists3) May 29, 2020
PATTERNS OF SYSTEMIC RACISM:— Demetria Obilor (@DemetriaObilor) May 29, 2020
Autopsy of George Floyd: no findings that support strangulation
DA Barnhill on Ahmaud Arbery murder: he was aggressive, may have accidentally pulled the trigger of a gun that was in another man’s hands…
As a doctor who watched the horrifying video, I can safely say that Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s autopsy report that heart disease, hypertension, and most outrageously “potential intoxicants” caused George Floyd’s death is so profoundly, and respectfully, quite bullshit.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) May 29, 2020
“Potential intoxicants” is a thinly veiled attempt to blame George Floyd for his own death. An autopsy doesn’t show “potential intoxicants,” right? They’re either there or they aren’t! This is such bullshit I’m so angry— rachel⁷💎 (@jjonghallelujah) May 29, 2020
I'm glad George Floyd's family is making arrangements for an independent autopsy report.— Kevin O'Higgins, S.J. (@kevinohigginssj) May 29, 2020
This one by a Minneapolis medical examiner does NOT inspire confidence!
Chauvin's knee was on his neck for almost 9 minutes!
He was unresponsive for almost three of those minutes! pic.twitter.com/vtj9JA4Dzu
The question the jury has to answer, though, is: if not for the unlawful & nonstandard “restraint” used on him, would George Floyd still be here today? I can see this getting so much messier, and this autopsy is absurd. “Any potential intoxicants,” the victim blaming continues. pic.twitter.com/TBI9R6s14y— diana . 🎫 (@fineIline) May 29, 2020
Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
