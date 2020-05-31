BET Calls For Action In George Floyd And Breonna Taylor Police Killings

The assault on our communities through lethal racism must end now. Each and every American has a responsibility to speak out against it—and most importantly, to act on it. We stand in solidarity with George Floyd’s family, the many victims of racist brutality and those who are using their voices and platforms to challenge it.

We must continue to demand justice for George Floyd and are calling for Minnesota Governor Tim Waltz to assign State Attorney General Keith Ellison as special prosecutor for the case and press charges on all the officers involved in this profound and tragic injustice.

Our community’s grief is not new; it is simply being filmed. Images of Black bodies hanging from trees or hunted down in the street are interwoven into this nation’s very roots, inextricably enmeshed in Americana. These violent acts of hatred are the result of long standing and systematic racism. There is no quick solution to the complex problems we face, however, BET is working with a broad coalition to activate against these challenges and affect change. This duty belongs to all of us and we owe it to our country.

Our community’s power remains unshakable. We cannot be crushed under the weight of white supremacy. Black people are too resilient for that. Too bright for that. We deserve more.

Oppression is the sin. Blackness is the blessing.

Let us send love and strength to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and the countless brothers and sisters who have been taken from us.

BET is committed to working aggressively to address these critical and painful issues of race, justice and policing in America. We will continue to use our platforms to encourage meaningful dialogue, identify solutions and galvanize our community toward the change we deserve and need.

As we go forward, let us hold fast to the triumphant spirits of our ancestors, the determination of our present time, and the hope our future holds.

Our lives depend on it.

A number of organizations are on the front lines in this fight for justice. To take immediate action, citizens can contribute to their efforts to secure the safety and freedom of Black Lives.



Black Voters Matter

Campaign Zero

Color Of Change

LDF

Movement For Black Lives

NAACP

National Action Network

National Black Justice Coalition

National Urban League



To sign petitions and demand accountability for those that have taken Black lives:

Petition for George Floyd: https://act.colorofchange.org/sign/justiceforfloyd_george_floyd_minneapolis Demands for Breonna Taylor: https://justiceforbreonna.org/ Petition for Tony McDade: https://www.change.org/p/black-lives-matter-activists-justice-for-tony-mcdade

To learn more about police violence and systemic racism, visit: EJI.org

useofforceproject.org

Nbjc.org

We are equally committed to making our voice heard in the voting booth. Voting is not our only tool for freedom, but it remains an essential one. Our futures are on the ballot.

To raise your voice at the ballot box, visit www.BET.com/ReclaimYourVote