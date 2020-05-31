Watch Princeton's First Black Valedictorian Nicholas Johnson Deliver Inspirational Commencement Speech

Nicholas Johnson’s name will forever be in the American collegiate history books. The 22-year-old is the first Black Valedictorian in the 274-year history of Princeton University.

The operations research and financial engineering major delivered his speech on Sunday (May 31) during the virtual commencement ceremony. The event began with a written message from Princeton's President Christopher Elsgruber on the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery and the importance of confronting racism. Johnson provided his pre-recorded address to the class of 2020 from his home in Montreal, Canada.

Like so many other institutions, Princeton had to cancel its in-person graduation and replace it with a virtual experience due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students will have the opportunity to have an in-person ceremony in May 2021, but for now, they’ll have to celebrate online. Separated from his classmates since March, Johnson’s speech evoked sentiments of community, friendship and stacked achievements developed together over the last four years. .

“I believe building is the best way to create and deliver value to the world,” said Johnson. “Building is not restricted to the creation of casual objects. Together, we have built communities, relationships, traditions, innovative algorithms and lasting memories. Building is fundamentally a means to serve humanity.”

Watch Johnson’s motivating speech here: