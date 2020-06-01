Activist Bernice King Calls For Peaceful Demonstrations: ‘Chage Never Comes Through Violence’

Dr. Bernice King, a civil rights activist and daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., is echoing her father’s message and asking for demonstrators to continue to make their voices heard, but to do it nonviolently.

On Sunday, (May 31), demonstrations continued into a sixth day around the country in reaction to the police killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer a week ago (May 25).

Nationwide, people have made efforts to keep gatherings peaceful, despite significant incidents of violence, looting and vandalism, particularly on the part of white extremists who have infiltrated protests.

However, King wants people to know that her father’s methods of nonviolent civil disobedience proved effective and they can be today as well.

"It did not fail my father... it did not fail them," King said during a city briefing in Atlanta on Sunday (May 31), PEOPLE reported, "Because when you really understand it and really practice it, it brings about the results."

She invoked her father’s name and his methods during the 1950s and 60s to bring about change by demonstrations, sit-ins, marches and other organized actions that struck at a variety of issues ranging from the denial of voting rights, discrimination in places of businesses to the Vietnam War.

"As I stand here in this moment and look at my journey, I have to make an appeal to my brothers and sisters, because I realized that the only way to get constructive change is through nonviolent means," she said.

Multiple activists have blasted the violence that has occurred across the country that has followed Floyd’s death, many have noted that much of it has been caused by whites who have joined the protests and began destroying property, while ignoring the pleas of Black demonstrators to stop.

"We want change and we want it now," King said. "But change never comes through violence. It is not a solution. Violence, in fact, creates more problems."