George Floyd Killing: Minneapolis AG To Upgrade Charges Against Officer And Will Charge Three Others

Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison is upgrading the charges against Derek Chauvin to Second Degree murder for the death of George Floyd on May 25 and also charging the three other officers involved, J Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane with aiding and abetting murder. The three officers were fired and have remained under investigation since the day after Floyd died.

Chauvin, 44, was arrested and initially charged with Third Degree murder last week and was also immediately fired with the other three officers. Video that has been widely circulated shows Chauvin, in an attempt to apprehend Floyd, 46, over an alleged check forgery. While pinning him to the ground, he kneels on his neck for nearly nine minutes as he begs to be allowed to breathe, until he loses consciousness and dies later.

Kueng was reportedly one of the first officers to appear on the scene and helped to pin Floyd to the ground, while Lane was detailed in charging documents as pointing a gun at him but later asked if he should be rolled on his side as he was restrained. Thao is seen on the video attempting to keep the crowd around him away as they shouted that Chauvin was killing him. He worked for the Minneapolis Police Department for more than 18 years.

Lead attorney representing Floyd’s family, Benjamin Crump said earlier that he felt the charge should be First Degree murder.

"We expected a first-degree murder charge, we want a first-degree murder charge," Crump said when Chauvin was initially arrested May 29. "And we want to see the other officers arrested. We call on authorities to revise the charges to reflect the true culpability of this officer. The pain that the Black community feels over this murder and what it reflects about the treatment of Black people in America is raw and is spilling out onto streets across America."

While Chauvin can clearly be seen on video with his knee pressed into Floyd’s neck, the other officers can be seen either holding down Floyd’s legs, kneeling on his body or, in the case of Thao, standing idly by showing absolutely no concern for the seemingly excessive force used by Chauvin to subdue Floyd.

