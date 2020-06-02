BlackOutTuesday: If You’re Posting A Black Image, Please Don’t Tag It With #BlackLivesMatter

Today (June 2) has been designated as Blackout Tuesday, which is meant to observe, mourn and enact change in the wake of the death of George Floyd and the countless others killed by law enforcement. Millions of people across the world are taking part via their social media, particularly Instagram.

Posts typically contain a blank all-black picture, which many are correctly tagging #BlackOutTuesday or #TheShowMustBePaused. However, one potential negative side effect is posts tagged #BlackLivesMatter.

Several activists and influencers have pointed out that posting such an image with a BLM tag clogs up critical channels of information and updates. Hashtags have become one of the most common ways to keep track of any developments during nationwide protests.

"We know that's it no intent to harm but to be frank, this essentially does harm the message," mental health advocate and Black Lives Matter activist Kenidra Woods posted on Twitter.

"We use hashtag to keep ppl updated. PLS stop using the hashtag for black images!!"

A video scroll of the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag on Instagram proves her point.

See below: