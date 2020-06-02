#BlackOutTuesday: If You’re Posting A Black Image, Please Don’t Tag It With #BlackLivesMatter

A smartphone displaying the Instagram #blackouttuesday account is seen in Washington on June 2, 2020. - A work stoppage campaign started by the music industry in solidarity with anti-racism protests has bloomed into a social media phenomenon featuring posts of black squares accompanied by somber messages and campaign hashtags. Coming amid mass demonstrations over the police killing in Minneapolis of George Floyd, the campaign gained traction among major music labels and production companies as well as celebrities. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

#BlackOutTuesday: If You’re Posting A Black Image, Please Don’t Tag It With #BlackLivesMatter

Important images of protest and police are getting lost in a well-meaning social media movement.

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

Today (June 2) has been designated as Blackout Tuesday, which is meant to observe, mourn and enact change in the wake of the death of George Floyd and the countless others killed by law enforcement. Millions of people across the world are taking part via their social media, particularly Instagram.

Posts typically contain a blank all-black picture, which many are correctly tagging #BlackOutTuesday or #TheShowMustBePaused. However, one potential negative side effect is posts tagged #BlackLivesMatter.

Several activists and influencers have pointed out that posting such an image with a BLM tag clogs up critical channels of information and updates. Hashtags have become one of the most common ways to keep track of any developments during nationwide protests.

"We know that's it no intent to harm but to be frank, this essentially does harm the message," mental health advocate and Black Lives Matter activist Kenidra Woods posted on Twitter. 

"We use hashtag to keep ppl updated. PLS stop using the hashtag for black images!!" 

A video scroll of the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag on Instagram proves her point.

See below:

BET has been covering every angle of George Floyd’s death by police and the subsequent aftermath. For our continuing coverage of the protests nationwide, click here.

Photo: ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news