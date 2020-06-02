'Justice Now: A BET News Special' Airs Tonight With Marc Lamont Hill

The first in this series, the BET News special “Justice Now: A BET News Special,” will feature leading African American voices in activism, politics and entertainment, including a dialogue with George Floyd’s family, former NBA player Stephen Jackson, Senator Cory Booker, singer John Legend, rapper TI, Pulitzer Prize-winning Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, activist Tamika Mallory, NAACP PresidentDerrick Johnsonand more.

NEW YORK, NY June 2, 2020 —Today, BET announced a series of programming addressing systemic racism, the violence faced by Black people in America and the solutions to help move the country forward. BET is utilizing its platforms to support the critical need for change in America, as evidenced by the careless murder of George Floyd and the tragic history of systemic and lethal racism and inequality in this country. To that end, over the month of June, BET will air a series of programming specials to provide information, insights and strategies that spark meaningful dialogue and help provide solutions to eradicate the racial inequities plaguing our society.

“We stand in steadfast solidarity with George Floyd’s family, the many victims of racist brutality, and those who are using their voices and platforms to challenge it. There are no easy solutions for these systemic issues of racism, injustice, and trauma. BET is leveraging every platform and resource at our disposal to support and inform our community and help identify strategies and viable solutions in this time of crisis,” said President of BET, Scott Mills. “From in-depth news specials, subject matter expert conversations, interstitials, and round-the-clock coverage on BET.com and social platforms, we are delivering impactful content and resources that speak directly to our viewers. Empowering Black Americans is core to our mission. We are committed to using our unique ability to mobilize our powerful, cross-sector coalition of partners to help drive critical outcomes and amplify leading voices in the Black community.”

The first special airs tonightat 8 PM ET/PT. “Justice Now: A BET News Special,” hosted by Marc Lamont Hill, will feature dialogue with George Floyd’s family, former NBA player Stephen Jackson, Senator Cory Booker, singer John Legend, Rapper TI, Pulitzer Prize-winning Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, activist Tamika Mallory, NAACP PresidentDerrick Johnson, Princeton University Department of African American Studies ChairpersonEddie Glaude, ScholarPeniel E. Joseph, Emerald Garner (daughter of Eric Garner),youth activists Michael McDowelland Luis Hernandezand other leading African American voices in activism, politics and entertainment to reflect on the killing of George Floyd, the protests that have ensued and systemic racism that have led us to where are today.

BET News will also produce “Justice Now: A BET Town Hall,” a special virtual telecast that will give voice to the collective grief, anger, fear, needs and hopes of our community and feature community leaders and activists to share their views on the reforms necessary in America’s political and criminal justice systems and the importance of voting at state and federal levels. The panel of experts will also provide tangible solutions for sustainable change. This virtual Town Hall will air later in the week.

Additionally, on the historically significant day of June 19th – Juneteenth- BET will air a powerful BET News PRESIDENTIAL FORUM. President Donald Trump and Presumptive Democratic Presidential Nominee, Joe Biden, have been invited to face Black America for the first time on national television to address their concerns. Each interviewed individually will be asked to address a range of critical issues, including the institutional racism that has led to disparities in housing, health, income and the law enforcement and criminal justice systems. They will be asked to provide their specific plans to improve these issues and move America forward.

In addition, on this day, BET will present a day-long array of inspirational programming to lift both mind and spirit, curated films along with special programming that speaks to the African American unrelenting journey to freedom in America