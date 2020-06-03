What We Know About Katie Crews, The Cop Involved In The Fatal Shooting Of Louisville Business Owner David McAtee

One of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Louisville business owner David McAtee and has been identified as Katie Crews. Crews has reportedly been placed on administrative reassignment Monday (June 1) as a result.

Crews was discovered to have made troubling posts about the protests for George Floyd.

On her Facebook page prior to Monday’s shooting, Crews posted a Courier Journal photo of a demonstrator handing her a flower and captioned it, in part, “I hope the pepper balls that she got lit up with a little later on hurt. Come back and get ya some more ole girl, I’ll be on the line again tonight.”

A screenshot of the post circulated on social media sites as Police Chief Robert Schroeder said Monday night that he is aware of the post and started a professional standards investigation into it.

According to USA Today, Crews joined the Louisville Metro Police Department in 2018 and does not have a disciplinary record.