Bakersfield Man Who Killed Black Protestor With His Car Didn’t Face Arrest Or Charges

Robert Forbes, the man who was hit by a white man in a car while protesting Wednesday night, has died, Bakersfield Police confirms. The department also confirms that Kieth Moore, the man who hit him, has not been arrested and will not face charges.

The horrific incident was caught on video and went viral on social media. [CONTENT WARNING: Graphic Images]

According to his family, Forbes was brought to Kern Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition for three days. He died Saturday morning.

“When we got to Oak and California, everybody was marching. (Forbes) went to the sidewalk and got on his knees,” recalled Jay G, a witness to the collision. “Next thing you know, we all hear a car, and we all look, it’s a car with its lights off that hits him.”

However, Bakersfield Police sergeant Nathan McCauley, disputes the eyewitness's account, saying, “(Forbes) was in the roadway at the time he was struck… To address for the rumors, the driver’s headlights are clearly on.”

According to KGET, Moore was not handcuffed, and was allowed to smoke a cigarette while police officers shielding him from protesters.

“It shouldn’t take that long to get a man who just admitted in front of everybody, even to the cops, ‘I did it. I hit this man. I didn’t see him. Accident or not, I hit him.’ So why wasn’t he detained? Why was he able to smoke a cigarette?” the eyewitness said.

According to some, Moore has visible tattoos that indicate his affiliation with white supremacist movements. This has not been confirmed: